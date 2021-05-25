Farewell day in Nervión. Franco Vázquez and Tomas Vaclik appeared at the Sánchez-Pizjuán to announce their marches in a context full of emotion and triumphal memories. “It is a unique club”, both agreed in their assessment. It was first the Czech goalkeeper who wanted to thank the club and the fans for these years at the Nervion club. “Time passed very fast, too fast. I am leaving Nervión full of pride for having lived such a beautiful experience. I want to say thanks to all the Sevilla fans, from the beginning they supported me. To their president, to my colleagues, it was a pleasure to play with them and work with them. Also to the two technical bodies that I have had, to all the employees of the club. Sevilla is very great for the quality of its employees. The only thorn in my mind is not being able to say goodbye to the fans at Pizjuán. Seville is part of our life, part of our hearts will stay here, “he said through tears.

Vaclik related his feelings about this ending: “I am very happy to have stopped in that last game. I had the opportunity to help the team to achieve this unique record. I am very happy for the team. I thought that a very beautiful part of my career is ending, the Pizjuán means a lot For me, I will never forget him. Bono? I have a great relationship with him, he had a great season. Thanks to him I had the opportunity to lift that Europa League trophy, I only have good words for him and I wish him the best. ” .

“His attitude was always the best, his commitment was flawless. We still remember the great game he played against Real Madrid after spending the night in the hospital with his daughter.. Sevilla will always be your home “, launched José Castro, president of the entity. Monchi also appreciated his departure:” It is the first time that we have fired a player that I have not hired, even if I had hired him for sure. His behavior when he played and when he did not play is noteworthy. Sometimes you have to make decisions that go against your way of being. As a person I would never have made this decision. I hope he continues to perform at the highest level, he has a good time left “.

Mudo Vázquez also tried to express his feelings at the gates of his goodbye after 198 games: “I always left everything on the field in my own way and with my way of understanding football. They made me a better player and also made me keep my feet on the ground. I leave with a clear conscience of having been a good person, humble and They are the principles that my parents taught me and that I always carry with me. I would have liked to feel the heat of the Pizjuán one last time, but surely I will come as one more fan. I wish you all the successes of the future and that you continue to make this institution very big”.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of May 25, 2021

He looked to the past with pride of what he achieved: “I am happy to have entered the history of this club. I will miss everything. Playing in the stadium was always a pleasure, I tried to enjoy it to the fullest. They told me it was like playing in Argentina. The pity is that there were no people in the last game. There were many nights that I was happy playing, I will always remember it. Sevilla made me feel very happy. Coaches? I learned from everyone, I did my best with all of them. I remember the first year a lot, I was very close to Jorge for being Argentine. But they all helped me and made me grow. Future? Maybe I’ll stay in Spain or go to another league, I’ll have to make the decision calmly. ”

“Your greatest success is Mudismo, which has penetrated the bones of our fans,” said Castro. In turn, Monchi was resounding: “I am a convinced Mudista, staunch. A bit of my heart goes to Mudo. It represents many of the values ​​that a professional should have for me. Part of the most recent history of Sevilla is leaving. You are a great artist, but a better person. “