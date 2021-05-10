The coronavirus is mutating. Almost all new infections are currently due to the British variant. An expert explains why this has a good side.

Fulda – Some mutations of the coronavirus have also been detected in Germany so far. The British variant B.1.1.7 was first discovered in December and is now found in almost all new infections. The rapid expansion caused great concern and resentment. However, mutations can sometimes also be useful, as Professor Peter Kern, Head of the Clinic for Immunology at the Fulda Clinic, in an interview with ntv.de explained. “With B.1.1.7 we have saved valuable time for our vaccination campaign.”

British Corona variant prevents the spread of other mutations – expert clarifies

In contrast to B.1.1.7, the South African variant B.1.351 and the Brazilian P1 mutation do not spread any further. “We owe that to the British variant,” says Professor Kern. He even goes so far as to say: “B.1.1.7 is the best that could have happened to us”. Since the British virus variant is spreading so rapidly, the original variant would hardly exist anymore. And P1 and B.1.351 therefore also had no opportunity to “gain a foothold”.

And that’s lucky, because the corona vaccinations would protect against B.1.17 just as well as against the original variant. “It is much more contagious, but it is probably hardly more deadly – there are currently contradicting studies on this,” says Kern. The vaccines are weakened against the other variants. The British mutation prevented other variants from spreading that the vaccination does not protect against so well. “In that case we would have lost, we could start from scratch. With B.1.1.7 we have saved valuable time for our vaccination campaign, ”Kern said n-tv.de.

Expert warns: “There will always be new mutations that you have to vaccinate against”

Professor Kern does not think a complete eradication of the coronavirus is possible, as he does n-tv.de explained. “You can eradicate a virus from a population, but then you have to immunize the entire population.” But this is “very difficult” and with a virus like Corona it will hardly be possible. He fears that new corona mutations will keep emerging in some corners of the world. According to Kern, there will no longer be a normal state without Corona. “There will always be new mutations against which you have to and can vaccinate again. So we have a world like before, but with a new disease called Covid. ” (tkip)

