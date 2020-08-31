Indonesian scientists discovered a modified strain of the new coronavirus in the country, the newspaper writes The star…

Scientists named the strain “D614G Mutation”.

According to the head of the Jakarta-based Institute of Molecular Biology. Eikman Amin Soebandrio, according to preliminary data, this strain is infected about 40 percent of all infected in Indonesia.

Soebandrio said that this strain of the virus is transmitted faster, but there is no evidence that a person carries it harder.

The World Health Organization also reported in February about a virus mutation found in early samples in Europe, Mexico, Brazil and Wuhan, China.

According to the latest data, there are more than 172 thousand cases of coronavirus in Indonesia, more than 7.3 thousand cases have died. In the past few days, the country has recorded new records for the daily increase in infected.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor told about immunity to COVID-19 in a quarter of Russians.