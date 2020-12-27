OSLO (dpa-AFX) – A presumably more contagious variant of the corona virus has also been detected in Norway, which has spread in Great Britain. Two travelers who came from Great Britain this month are infected, as the Ministry of Health in Oslo announced on Sunday.

According to the information, the virus mutation has now been detected in around a dozen European countries. Sweden had only reported an infection on Saturday, in Denmark more than 40 have already been registered.

Norway had issued a landing ban for planes from Great Britain this week as a protective measure. In addition to the general ten-day quarantine after arrival for travelers from Great Britain, several additional requirements apply in Norway until January 10th: a PCR test must be carried out within 24 hours of entry and a new test on day seven at the earliest. Arrivals must also register with the respective municipality.

A new variant of the coronavirus recently appeared in Great Britain, which may be significantly more contagious than the previously known form. Most of the EU countries had then temporarily decided to restrict travel to and from Great Britain. / Lsm / DP / nas