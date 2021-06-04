We are just over a week away from the ‘festivities’ around the E3 2021 and that causes a good amount of leaks to come out that spoil the surprise a bit. This time, the next leak has to do with Marvel Y XCOM.

What is it about? You see, in one of the largest and most dishonorable subreddits dedicated to video game rumors and leaks, some titles are revealed that will have Take-two during the virtual E3 2021. One of those projects is nothing more and nothing less than a Marvel strategy game related to the developers of XCOM.

Whatever is of each one, is that it sounds really curious that Fireaxis, the creators of the games of XCOM, are working on a game dedicated to Marvel characters with elements of strategy. It is even curious to imagine a title of these dimensions and with those properties.

Of course, the author of the post in Reddit He was very clear and said that everything he was publishing was a huge rumor that should be taken as such and nothing more.

We also recommend: PlayStation pays more than Xbox to get exclusives

Jason Scherier came to cause many to take this rumor into account in the Marvel games

So far, this leak of the game of Marvel developed by the team of XCOM had bypassed the community, until the journalist from Bloomberg, Jason scherier replied to one of his followers on Twitter.

Jason scherier He told his follower that he was wondering if there were people who had noticed this leak that included the information about the Marvel game and that, from where we see it, gives some credibility to all that information on Reddit.

For now, we can only wait for Take-Two to reveal more information about this project, as long as it is something real. As we say, the idea is quite interesting and we must not lose sight of it because many fans could get very excited.

Fountain



