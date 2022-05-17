Developer The Bearded Ladies, the studio behind 2018’s acclaimed turn-based strategy adventure Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, has unveiled Miasma Chronicles – a new tactical RPG that’s heading to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 some time next year.

Miasma Chronicles unfolds in a United States torn apart by a force known only as the Miasma, some time in the “not-too-distant future”. Here, in the mining town of Sedentary, we meet our protagonist Elvis, a young man raised by a robotic older “brother” after being left by his mother.

Elvis, for reasons both unknown and extremely convenient as far as gameplay goes, has access to a mysterious glove that enables him to control Miasma – a device that’ll almost certainly prove useful as the brothers set out across the post-apocalyptic wasteland in search of answers that might “change the course of human history forever.”

Miasma Chronicles – Announcement Trailer.

Miasma Chronicles promises to deliver a combination of real-time exploration and turn-based tactical combat with RPG elements – including upgradeable weapons and abilities – but its developer isn’t saying much more than that right now. And its cinematic announcement trailer isn’t giving much away either.

Expect plenty more on Miasma Chronicles as its 2023 release on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Steam, and the Epic Games Store draws nearer.