I.ndien’s corona wave has an impact far beyond the country. This has not only been clear since the entire Indian delegation had to go into quarantine because of two positive tests during the G-7 meeting in Great Britain this week. India’s neighbors Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have peaked in infection numbers and deaths and have closed their borders with India. Hospitals and intensive care units are full or will soon be reaching their maximum capacity. It is feared that highly contagious mutants could spread in the region. “The virus has no respect for borders, and these variants are spreading in Asia,” said the Asia-Pacific Director of the Red Cross, Alexander Matheou.

The Indian variant B.1.617, which was first reported in March, is of increasing concern. A representative from India’s National Center for Disease Control said the mutant had been found in several states with high case numbers. However, it is still not clearly proven that the new mutant is the cause of the difficult second wave. This would be supported by the fact that, according to WHO figures, India currently has almost half of all infections worldwide and a quarter of deaths. An adviser to the Indian government said on Thursday that a third wave was “inevitable”.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Get free access to all articles on FAZ.NET for 30 days with F +. READ F + NOW



The second is far from over. New highs of 412,262 new infections and 3,980 deaths were reported on Thursday. In total, more than 21 million people have officially contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in India, which has a population of 1.35 billion. Only in the United States are there more, but only about 328 million people live there. Experts suspect that the real numbers are significantly higher. The estimates are five to 30 times as high. Now the central government is reportedly considering a national lockdown, which the opposition has been demanding for a long time. Germany is one of around 40 countries that are now sending aid. A Bundeswehr plane took off on Thursday to bring the second part of a large oxygen system.

In India’s neighboring country Nepal, the hospitals are now just as full of corona patients. “What is happening in India now is a terrible foretaste of Nepal’s future,” said Netra Prasad Timsina of the Nepal Red Cross. According to the aid organization, the country has 57 times as many cases as a month ago. However, the nationwide positive rate of 44 percent of the tests indicates that here too many infections remain undetected. The oxygen stocks for supplying intensive care patients are becoming scarce. The government plans, among other things, to import 20,000 oxygen cylinders and 100 ventilators from China. A lockdown was imposed on the affected regions in the Kathmandu Valley around the capital. National and international air traffic was temporarily suspended.

Some states in Southeast Asia that had so far gotten rid of the pandemic, including Laos, Cambodia and Thailand, are also currently registering their highest case numbers to date. All three countries have taken new lockdown measures. For the second year in a row, Indonesia limits traditional trips home at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. The previous role models Vietnam and Singapore have the situation under control, but are tightening the precautionary measures due to some infection clusters. Vietnam and Singapore have already registered infection with the Indian variant.