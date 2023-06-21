Bird watchers are wowing the collective internet mind after sharing a video of a “mutant pigeon” with a swollen chest and legs so long that onlookers suspected it was a hoax of artificial intelligence.

A video that has gone viral shows the stretchy chick and has amassed more than 18.6 million views on TikTok, while viewers debate whether the animal is real. The clip apparently defies the characteristics of its species and was shared by UK-based @pigeonsTV. It shows the clumsy bird pacing a table with its endless legs and bulbous chest in all its glory. His tall, disproportionate physique evokes thoughts of a normal pigeon after an Ozempic regimen gone strangely awry.

The bird’s slender, gangly legs and claws are covered with feathers, resembling natural pants edged with feathers. However, it turns out that the bird is actually an English crossbill pigeon, a species of homing pigeon that is:

“the tallest breed of fancy pigeon, with some of the largest being 16 inches tall,” according to Backyard Poultry.

The striking standard bird is known for its ability to inflate its crop, the muscular pouch on the inside of its neck. Bred through centuries of selective breeding, the sophisticated crossbill is often called the “supermodel” of the pigeon world due to its resplendent appearance, like the avian equivalent of a French poodle.

Needless to say, the stylish silhouette “dr seuss” de la paloma raised many eyebrows on social media.

“Pigeon Stage 3 Pokemon, bro evolved,” commented one viewer, while others compared it to something celebrities would wear to the “Met Gala.” “There are definitely two pigeons under a long coat,” said another. “Me drawing a dove from memory,” joked a witty user of TikTok. Another wrote: “What kind of pigeon generated by AI is that it?”

Some even thought the bird was an ordinary pigeon that had had its feathers plucked out, just like in those countless videos of dogs with disastrous haircuts. Although, in the realm of ornithological rarities, the crossbill does not compare with the blue-plumaged Victoria crowned pigeon, the largest species in the world, named for its extravagant starlet-style plume. How about the Nicobar pigeon, boasting a multicolored mane of dreadlocks fit for a Hacky Sack vendor?

Meanwhile, this “mutant pigeon” isn’t the first winged creature to grab headlines this year: a fearless pigeon hilariously interrupted a Florida meteorologist’s weather report in May, and a pair of Canadian pigeons were caught sporting “mutant pigeons” backpacks. drug smuggling” in January and March, respectively.

Via: New York Post

Editor’s note: Sometimes it terrifies me that people are losing their culture and curiosity to simply observe or learn about what surrounds us. I think the clearest example I’ve seen was when the Animal Planet it became a channel for comedy, funny videos, and reality shows that no longer followed the ideals of original programming. Anyway.