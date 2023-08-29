Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Mutant Chaos is the new animated-style incarnation of the most famous turtles of the 80s. Things have changed, not only in the aesthetic style, but also and above all in the behavior of our kids, who here are youngsters taking their first steps in the Big Apple, New York to be precise. In this review of Mutant Ninja Turtles Chaos we will understand the secrets of these shelled amphibians, and in the end, perhaps, we will eat a tasty slice of pizza.

New origins

Baxter Stockman is a brilliant scientist who has found a way to formulate a mutant serum: this fluid allows him to transform many little creatures into something more. Unfortunately for him, an evil organization is interested in taking over his creation at any cost, and in a daring recovery operation, the fluid ends up in the New York sewerswhere he finds a rat and four small turtles.

They pass 15 years and the turtles have now grown up, and thanks to the teachings of the rat Splinter (whom they will affectionately call dad) they have become true martial arts experts. The four turtles are: Leonardothe leader of the group (or that’s what he would like to be), Donatello the smartest and most technological of the four, Michelangelo the free spirit who kind of embodies the madness of youth, and finally Raffaellothe biggest and toughest of the four, the one who doesn’t mind getting the group into trouble.

The four “boys” move in the shadows, trying not to be seen, finding a way to respect their father’s wishes, that is, to keep away from humans who are “bad”. Everything changes when for an absurd case Leo, Raf, Donny and Mickey find themselves helping April O’Neila young girl who wants to become a reporter. A special friendship is born immediately between the turtles and the teenager, probably due to their proximity in age, and also because April doesn’t have many friends.

April and the Turtles must discover Superfly’s secret, an evil being that rages in the city. We stop here on the plot side of the film, stating that although the origins of the turtles are very different from those of the 80s, there is no lack of magic here either. Of course, today kids with shells have to deal with different things: they have social networks, tablets, favorite music different from the “old” standards of the past (they love Adele) and are much smarter in general.

A slice of pizza

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Mutant Chaos unfolds over the course of a couple of hoursbetween pizza and breathtaking action scenes, rendered to perfectionclean and without too many sudden changes in speed so that you can understand very well how our heroes move. Amazing in the first phase of the film as the group is young: they have yet to learn to work as a team on the battlefield, although they didn’t even expect to get to that point.

The four turtles they have no dreams of glory: they just want to be “normal”, go to high school, meet new people and make new friends, maybe fall in love, and see a movie at the cinema. In a sense, they decide to save New York because so (according to their theory) iThe world will see them as saviors and not just mutant humanoids.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Mutant Chaos talk about this: of acceptance in the strictest sense of the term. It is no coincidence that Leo has feelings for April, not realizing that they are of two different species, he just likes her. April on the other hand is flawless: although she initially has a minimum of hesitation, she is not afraid of the turtles and accepts them as they are, without prejudice.

Even Splinter it is tender insiderevealing how loneliness and old age are very heavy elements to bear, and although it is just mentioned as a speech, a careful eye will not miss certain phrases and attitudes. Fortunately, the happy ending is within reach of pizza.

Cowabunga!

Although in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Mutant Chaosand don’t come Michelangelo’s historic attack word never mentioned, which later became the real claim of the 4 turtles, we can’t help but shout it at the end of the film. The film succeeds in everything, making itself appreciated both by veterans (like the writer) who grew up with the 4 ninjas, and by the new generations who will find the doubts and strengths of the four heroes familiar.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Mutant Chaos is a very good 3D animated filmwith a peculiar style all its own, strong in a truly refined aesthetic detail with pen sketches and colors scattered here and there, deliberately “raw” and therefore successful. It has personality right from the start, it’s an ensemble film, in the sense that there isn’t just one protagonist but everyone moves in unison, almost like a single multi-faceted character. Let’s say it’s a great startWe look forward to the next chapter!