The probably much more contagious corona virus mutant, which was first discovered in Great Britain, is also spreading rapidly in Germany. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said in a press conference of the RKI on Friday that the proportion of the virus mutation B 1 1 1 7 is now more than 22 percent, while two weeks ago it was six percent.

In some regions, the spread of the mutation is already well above average. One of these so-called hotspots is the Hanover region: Here the British mutant is already responsible for 40 percent of new infections. It is now appearing across the whole of Lower Saxony and is evidently spreading rapidly. The NDR reports.

Of the 771 cases on Thursday, 764 can be clearly assigned to virus variant B.1.1.7. On Wednesday, the NLGA had reported 520 evidence of the mutation. Only one infection was due to the South African variant B.1.351, in six other cases the classification by means of the PCR test was not clearly established.

Hauge Jagau, regional president of the Hanover region, told Tagesspiegel that this number was probably also due to the fact that all positive samples had been sequenced consistently in the Hanover region for four weeks. “We followed up on our own initiative, otherwise we might also have the Spahnian style.“

In addition, due to the numerous British military bases in the region, there has always been a close connection between Hanover and Great Britain. “We are not a British zone of occupation, but many connections, weddings and families have grown out of these past times. Traveling to and from the United Kingdom is perhaps more a part of us than anywhere else.” The first case of the British mutant occurred at the Hannover Medical School in November; the patient who was infected by his daughter who had returned from Great Britain died in December.

What is particularly noticeable about the mutant is that the disease has rejuvenated, Jagau continues. “The patients we are treating for the mutant are significantly younger than in the previous months.“ The mortality rate has also fallen: While 200 people in the Hanover region died from or with the corona virus in January, it was only 50 in February.

Similar changes were observed in the St. Franziskus Clinic in Flensburg. Flensburg in Schleswig-Holstein is also a hotspot: While Schleswig-Holstein reported an overall incidence value of 55.9 on Wednesday, Flensburg was 181.9. For this reason, exit restrictions and a ban on contact will be imposed in the city from Saturday for a week between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.: A household may no longer meet any other contact persons. This regulation applies both indoors and outdoors. The schools will remain closed for the time being.

With regard to the age of the Covid patients, a clear rejuvenation can be seen, without any previous illnesses and more often with a severe intensive medical course, a spokeswoman for the St. Franziskus Klinik told the Tagesspiegel. The concern in Flensburg is great: “The proportion of new infections in Flensburg is steadily increasing. The virus mutation is infected more efficiently. This leads to a third wave in our supply region, which extends far beyond Flensburg, which could then quickly overwhelm us. Our capacities are limited by the available clinical staff and the mutation will lead us to the limits of our supply capacity in four weeks without any effective measures, ”the clinic said. The situation poses a considerable threat not only to the population of the city of Flensburg, but also in the entire border region and specifically for Flensburg’s hospital care.

If a capacity limit is reached in the intensive care unit, it will first be checked within the country whether Covid patients requiring intensive care can be treated in other clinics.

After the isolation ward reached its limits in December and January with up to 30 patients, the clinic opened a second isolation ward so that it is now possible to treat 50 patients. 29 Covid patients are currently being treated there.

Curious: the district town of Plön, also in Schleswig-Holstein, is one of the five cities in Germany with the lowest incidences. Plön has an incidence of 11.7. For Mayor Lars Winter, the thin population is one reason for the low number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

The British coronavirus variant is also particularly widespread in Düsseldorf: According to the city, on Tuesday the proportion was still 27 percent and on Wednesday 30 percent. In the course of this, the seven-day incidence in Düsseldorf also rose from 33.8 to 44.9.

In a press conference on Friday morning, RKI boss Roland Wieler once again urged the German population: …

In view of the current situation, the Frankfurt virologist Martin Stürmer is critical of any easing at this point: “The trend of falling numbers could be deceptive, we do not know whether this dynamic is reliable.” If one district relaxed the measures while in another Next door the numbers of the British mutant rose, it was a milkmaid bill, said Stürmer to the Tagesspiegel. “The guise of the falling number of cases is very dangerous, we may even be too little on the brakes.”

The systems immunologist Michael-Meyer-Hermann also warned in an interview with the Tagesspiegel: A discussion about openings is fatal at the moment.

“On the one hand, we have the old variant under control with the current measures and are pushing it back. At the same time, the new variant is spreading, the reproduction number of which is above one with the current measures. All in all, it looks like the number of cases is falling, but the slowdown shows that the new variant is just taking over and initiating the third wave. “