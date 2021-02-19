The British variant is already responsible for 20% of infections in Spain, and that is surely an underestimate, because our sequencing capacity (gene reading, gatacca…) is much more limited than that of the United Kingdom. The prediction, in any case, is that those cases will increase and become the dominant strain next month, since it spreads more efficiently than usual, which is to say. A highly spreading strain is bad news in itself, since the more infected, the more dead, as is common sense. But there is also evidence that the lethality of the virus increases, that is, the percentage of people infected by the variant who die.

