Farmers in the US hatched a mutant chick from an egg. About this writes Inform NNY.

A rare chicken with four legs was born at the Mississippi Valley Fair in Iowa. Such mutations occur in one case in ten million. At first, farmer Gary Kaasa did not realize that the bird had two pairs of legs.

“I thought it was on top of another chick, but boy was I wrong – it had four legs,” Kaasa said. He said you can tell a chick is special only by turning it over – otherwise the extra legs are not visible.

Kaasa and his veterinarian daughter believe the chick is healthy and there are no risks to its life. “It’s going to be great, we plan to bring it back next year and the year after that to show everyone how it’s growing and how it’s all going,” Kaasa said.

It is too early to say whether it is a hen or a rooster. The farmer noted that the gender can be determined in about three weeks based on the pattern of the feathers.

Earlier it was reported that an albino alligator was born in the American state of Florida. The parents of the hatched baby, albino alligators Blizzard and Snowflake, were closely monitored by specialists. Employees of the park where the reptiles are kept emphasized that in the wild, such individuals usually do not survive to adulthood.