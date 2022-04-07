Toni Ruiz left with the one from Zaldibar but Velázquez will continue betting on the staff that the Babazorra entity has. He has known Mut for twenty years and had almost weekly contact with him. He will contribute in strategy, reading the game, relations with the squad and analysis of rivals. Javier Chocarro will join the group of physical trainers. Velázquez considers him to be dynamic, proactive and a great master of physical preparation.

On the other hand, the player from the Canary Islands, Edgar Méndez, attended the microphones of Radio Euskadi and assured that “the new coach has asked us all to defend together and to also be a block when it comes to attacking. He wants a very supportive team, which squeeze the rival at all times and keep it close together,” he said.

The insular is convinced that “there is plenty of time to achieve the goal of permanence. As long as there are points left, we must believe in salvation. The new coaching staff has arrived with a very optimistic message and we have to continue along that line”, he added. The babazorros have left to travel to Pamplona, ​​Vigo, Mallorca and Levante and receive Rayo, Villarreal, Espanyol and Cádiz.

There are other clubs with a much more complicated calendar despite being better in the standings. The albiazules only add 22 points and we are already in the middle of April. “The important thing about Sunday in Pamplona is the result, not the sensations. We’ll get to those,” said Velázquez in yesterday’s presentation.