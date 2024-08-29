Piazza 2024, the speech by Nello Musumeci, Minister of Civil Protection

“I regret not being with you, I tried but this coincidence with the fire at Fiumicino blocked the airspace for a couple of hours”, he said. Nello Musumeci, Minister for Civil Protection and Maritime Policies, in connection with the affaritaliani.it event “La Piazza”, in Ceglie Messapica.

On the subject of drought, which also this year hit the South (not the North where the water fell heavily) Musumeci stated that to “avoid the risk it will take at least 10 years”.

For the minister “it is useless to make clichés and make fun of people, because the fight against drought is articulated in the infrastructure of the territory”.

According to Musumeci “When it rains we don’t use water, we let it go away. But it must be conserved and used when it is missing” because “the fight against drought is done when there is water, not when there isn’t”

As head of Civil Protection Musumeci he argues that “from a cultural point of view we are led to forget the bad things. Instead, in a nation like Italy that 94% of its territory is exposed to various types of risk, prevention should be the first vademecum because a more informed citizen is a safer citizen”.