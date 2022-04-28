Consequences for the coalition also for the next policies?

There is no peace for the Center-right. Despite the phone calls and the efforts of the bridges, the calm still does not return in a coalition marked by a profound frost, not only political but also personal, between Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini. The two leaders, as confirmed by Ignazio La Russa, engaged in the front line to restore dialogue, “have not heard from each other for three months”.

However, the political issues remain all, starting with the crucial one of the Sicilian vote. As is well known on the island, Giorgia Meloni’s party is firm in asking forcefully that together with the choice of the candidate for mayor in Palermo, the center-right also establishes who to present to the Region, or rather decides to reapply Nello Musumeci. “If in Sicily the principle of re-nomination of the outgoing ones were to skip – Giorgia Meloni warned directly on Free – you don’t see why it should be kept elsewhere “.

A very clear message to the allies: if Musumeci FdI falls, he could slip away in the future, not supporting another outgoing President, such as that of Lombardy, the Northern League player Attilio Fountainwhose first term expires in 2023 (reports the website of Italy Today).

A domino effect, an escalation, which if it were not stopped would risk having consequences for the coalition also in the next policies.

Read also:

The Fdi conference, here are the guests. So Meloni is a candidate for Palazzo Chigi

Center-right, Salvini’s ‘road map’ for unity. Exclusive Affaritaliani

Twitter to Musk? Accelerate the war between governments and digital powers. And Trump …

Tim, green light to the “discount” from Dazn: tight deadlines for the definitive yes

Died after breast surgery, “the beautician sutured the wounds with glue”

Guerra, Farage: “Why does the West no longer dialogue with Putin? Absurd”

France, throwing tomatoes on Macron at the first exit after re-election

The “Piazza dei Mestieri” supported by Enel Cuore Onlus opens in Milan

Snam, 2021 financial statements approved: de Virgiliis appointed Chairman

Astrazeneca, new office opened in Mind. It will host about 300 people