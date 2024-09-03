MUSUBI EDITIONS announced three new manga for the series COMEDY, DREAMS And MYSTERYThe first of these is MAGICAL THIRTY-YEAR-OLD by Sakura Yume, the second GENE BRIDE by Takano Hitomi and finally the third is HIGURASHI: THE CRY OF CICADASbased on the famous novel by Ryukishi07. More details can be found below.

MUSUBI EDITIONS ANNOUNCES THREE NEW MANGA TITLES

HIGURASHI manga arrives in Italy by surprise

During the live broadcast on Animeclick’s Twitch channel, the brand new publisher MUSUBI EDIZIONI announced the new surprises in store for readers in the coming months, with the arrival of three new titles that will expand their manga catalog with three respective series: COMEDY, DREAMS and MYSTERY.

For the COMEDY series, MUSUBI EDIZIONI announces the recent manga MAGICAL THIRTY-YEAR-OLD by Sakura Yume, an ongoing work with four volumes published so far in Japan and serialized in the magazine Young King Bull. The protagonist of this hilarious story is Yoko, a thirty-year-old employee who suddenly and unwittingly finds herself transformed into a magical girl, under the guidance of a rabbit with a shameless chatter. Between comic gags, battles that have very little of the epic and the mastery with which the mangaka overturns all the references of the 90s manga we are used to, MAGICAL THIRTY-YEAR-OLD is a work to keep an eye on!

Ranked second in the 2023 manga ga sugoi female audience rankings, GENE BRIDE by Takano Hitomi is the title with which MUSUBI EDIZIONI launches the DREAMS series, with which it will bring stories with ambitious protagonists, in search of a dream to realize. In Gene Bride, Ichi Isahaya is a modern heroine, in a constant struggle against machismo and misogyny, until, one day, she finds herself in the presence of a former classmate who reveals he is the man of her life. Together they will bring to light buried memories, including the one linked to the mysterious school ritual called “gene bride”. MUSUBI EDIZIONI, with the second of the three volumes published so far in Japan of GENE BRIDE, will publish an interview with the author, in which you can read how many of the protagonist’s situations have been experienced first-hand by the mangaka herself.

The announcement that no one would have ever expected, however, concerns the new MYSTERY series, which will be launched together with a very well-known title: HIGURASHI: THE CRY OF THE CICADAS, based on the very famous Japanese visual novel by Ryukishi07, which also inspired the animated series. The publisher has expressed its intention to publish the entire work of Square Enix, following all the time arcs starting from the first, entitled “Kidnapped by Demons”, of 2 volumes, coming out soon. The plot of Higurashi begins in 1983 in the heart of the rural reality of Hinamizawa, where Keiichi moves, who will gradually discover the terror behind a seemingly peaceful town when he learns of the mysterious disappearances that have occurred year after year, and then doubts everything and everyone.