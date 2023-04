Thursday, April 20, 2023, 7:12 p.m.



Good news for Cartagena. The Argentine pivot Damián Musto, 35, has renewed one more season. According to what LA VERDAD learned, the footballer, indisputable for coach Luis Carrión, has fulfilled the number of games stipulated in his contract and will continue to dress as albinegro.