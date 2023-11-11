Saturday, November 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mustasaari | A diver found the deceased in the water

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Mustasaari | A diver found the deceased in the water

The deceased is probably a 22-year-old man who disappeared earlier.

in Ostrobothnia A deceased person was found in the water in Mustasaari on Saturday afternoon, says Ostrobothnia police. The deceased was found by a diver around 4 p.m.

According to the police, it is probably a 22-year-old man who went missing earlier this week between Wednesday and Thursday night. According to the release, the place of discovery of the deceased is not far from the place of disappearance.

The police will confirm the identity of the deceased and continue to investigate the case as a cause of death investigation.

#Mustasaari #diver #deceased #water

See also  Coronavirus Omikron may spread almost half as fast as the delta, but information on it is still incomplete
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mini Countryman, production begins on the same lines as the BMW 1 Series

Mini Countryman, production begins on the same lines as the BMW 1 Series

Recommended

No Result
View All Result