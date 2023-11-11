Mustasaari | A diver found the deceased in the water

The deceased is probably a 22-year-old man who disappeared earlier.

11.11. 18:50

in Ostrobothnia A deceased person was found in the water in Mustasaari on Saturday afternoon, says Ostrobothnia police. The deceased was found by a diver around 4 p.m.

According to the police, it is probably a 22-year-old man who went missing earlier this week between Wednesday and Thursday night. According to the release, the place of discovery of the deceased is not far from the place of disappearance.

The police will confirm the identity of the deceased and continue to investigate the case as a cause of death investigation.