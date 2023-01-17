A Mustang hearse sounds a bit sinister, but no dead horses are transported in it.

Cars are an important part of our lives. We’ve all had to deal with it. In fact, chances are you were driven to the hospital in your mother’s tummy just before you were born. But even after life, the car is still an important part. Today we’re going to talk a little bit about the car you will be driven in last.

In this specific case it concerns a Mustang hearse. Yes, you occasionally hear those stories that residents of the United States are buried with their favorite car. That’s rarely a practical car, but it’s a little different with this Mustang Mach-E, the Detroit marque’s electric crossover (although the Mach-E is from Mexico).

Range Mustang hearse

The Mustang hearse is a product of Coleman Milne, a British coachbuilder. They have specialized for years in making conversions for limousines, hearses and trailers. So they now have a hearse (and support car) for the Mustang Mach-E. The construction and the extra weight ensure that consumption is somewhat higher.

Normally you get 440 km on the 68 kWh battery, but now that is only 322 kilometers. Is that bad? Not really, actually. In most cases, people drive short distances with such a car and often quite quietly.

Trailer

As said, in addition to the hearse, there is also a support car. That’s actually a pretty cool device. Of course, the reason behind it is less, but with a length of 6,279 meters there is a big car here. The support car is also 11.4 centimeters higher than a standard Mustang Mach-E. The trailer can accommodate 8 people, including the driver.

The difference between a trailer and limousine is actually the layout. A trailer has two extra benches, a limousine often has a more festive interior with a vertical bench.

Read more? These 11 EVs can charge the fastest!

This article Mustang hearse and support car for silent tours appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Mustang #hearse #support #car #quiet #trips