American sports cars used to have a bad reputation. Yes, it went fairly fast in a straight line, looked great and wasn’t extremely expensive, but it was otherwise pretty hopeless. But that has not been the case for at least 20 years. They get better and better.

At the moment they are even able to parry the best of Porsche and Ferrari, just think of the Corvette ZR-1, Dodge Viper ACR and of course the Ford GT.

Now the latter is just out of production, but Ford has a new weapon. It’s the brand new one Ford Mustang GTD. And no, that’s not a Mustang with a 2.0 Eco Blue diesel under the hood.

Street version of the GT3 racer

The car seems to have come straight from the track and that is correct, because according to Ford, the Mustang GTD is a street version of the GT3 racer. The base of the car is made in Ford’s Flat Rock factory, then the Mustang is shipped to Multimatic in Canada where they turn it into a GTD.

Of course there is a very powerful V8 in the front of this Ford Mustang. It is a 5.2 liter with a huge mechanical compressor and dry sump lubrication. Ultimately, Ford hopes to extract some 800 horses from the V8. But that engine is only a side issue, because the rest of the car is at least as impressive.

The chassis is semi-active and has hydraulically controlled springs and dampers, which you can adjust to your own liking. In terms of rims, you can then choose from forged aluminum wheels (standard) or forged magnesium wheels (optional). Brembo ceramic disc brakes are also provided.

Price Ford Mustang GTD

As with the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a lot of effort has been put into the aerodynamics. The body is largely made of carbon fiber, because the doors, front wings, tailgate, roof, hood, splitter, diffuser and the like are all made of the very expensive stuff.

Ford is dead serious with the Mustang GTD. The car must be a direct competitor of the 911 GT3 RS. At least, that’s what we think. Ford has indicated that they want to achieve a lap time of less than 7 minutes on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

In terms of price, it can also compete with a 911 GT3 RS, because the target price is $ 300,000. In the US, that super-Porsche costs 314,000 euros. That will be a very nice comparison test!

