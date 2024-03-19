More Mustangs die than this. To satisfy the thirst for power of that group of customers who are never satisfied, Ford Performance has created a supercharger kit with supercharger for the GT variant, which provides a power of approximately 800 HP.

This special equipment It includes features such as dual intercoolers, a 92mm throttle body and a dual 120mm air intake system, and features a 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty.

According to caranddriver.com the price released by Ford Performance is just under 10 thousand dollars, a decidedly advantageous cost to practically double the 480 HP supplied with the car, among other things while maintaining the manufacturer's warranty. Soon – assures the parent company – a specific kit for the Mustang Dark Horse will also arrive, which means that the power of the iconic blue oval car is destined to grow further.