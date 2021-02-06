In these duels, the teammate was usually so close to security that even a lost ball would not have been bad. But in the important situations, the newcomer lacked a lot of liveliness. Before the 1-0 win in Leipzig, Mukiele shook him off easily. Mustafi could not prevent the opponent’s header, but ran past him with his eyes closed. Didn’t look really happy in the TV pictures.

Immediately after half-time he messed up a ball against Sörloth, which the ferryman could only parry with his strong run out. It was questionable whether he had not seen Sörloth, whether no one had told him that the attacking striker was coming closer or that he simply underestimated the duel. After that it was only mediocre. Even at 3-0, he and Nastasic came too late. Orban had long beheaded the ball when Mustafi finally flew up.

High balls are always a mixture of positional play and a bit of luck that the ball will get where you are. But Mustafi was too often too far away. Two goals were conceded from his two mistakes. So he is no reinforcement for the long-suffering Schalke defense.

In his debut it looked very different. Mustafi organized the defense again and again and adjusted it, but after conceding goals, his head went down just as much as everyone else. The body language is fatal. So you can’t get a team back that had to deal with one setback after the other in a relegation battle.

It takes clear words and actions from the new defense chief. He certainly needs time to grow into the team structure, but Mustafi shouldn’t take too much time with that. Otherwise, his six-month guest appearance at Schalke can be over very quickly. The question is still how long he really wants to stay.

In the past season, more and more mistakes had crept into Mustafi’s game. Often it was wrong or too slow. A mix that was often responsible for goals conceded in the team with David Luis for the Gunners. Now, on the last day of the transfer window, Schalke put everything on one card and brought the central defender, who had been relegated to the substitute bench.

Have those responsible gambled themselves away? Or maybe you see something in Mustafi that he did not show in London or today? It remains to be seen how the new addition will develop. It would be desirable for Schalke that he will bring the stability he hoped for. Even if it will be very difficult now to keep relegation on your own.