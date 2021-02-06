Shkodran Mustafi came as a king transfer on deadline day FC Schalke 04. The euphoria after the arrival of the 2014 world champion was huge. They had now brought in an experienced player in the relegation battle who can stabilize the defense. For this, Mustafi even canceled his contract with Arsenal London. After this Game against RB Leipzig Schalke has to state: Mustafi cannot help us this way.
Granted, there wasn’t much to nothing positive about losing to the Red Bulls. But you can still learn your lessons from it. One of them has to be that Mustafi still needs a lot of training before he gets to Schalke. Even if he is set as the top central defender after the departure of Kabak, he did not perform as they had hoped for him.
The game was not for fine spirits. A lot happened in midfield and clear and frequent scoring opportunities were missed. Still, the lines of defense had enough to do. Again and again, duels in a central position were necessary. Above all, Schalke shut down the center directly. That is why Mustaf was very busy right from the start.
In these duels, the teammate was usually so close to security that even a lost ball would not have been bad. But in the important situations, the newcomer lacked a lot of liveliness. Before the 1-0 win in Leipzig, Mukiele shook him off easily. Mustafi could not prevent the opponent’s header, but ran past him with his eyes closed. Didn’t look really happy in the TV pictures.
Immediately after half-time he messed up a ball against Sörloth, which the ferryman could only parry with his strong run out. It was questionable whether he had not seen Sörloth, whether no one had told him that the attacking striker was coming closer or that he simply underestimated the duel. After that it was only mediocre. Even at 3-0, he and Nastasic came too late. Orban had long beheaded the ball when Mustafi finally flew up.
High balls are always a mixture of positional play and a bit of luck that the ball will get where you are. But Mustafi was too often too far away. Two goals were conceded from his two mistakes. So he is no reinforcement for the long-suffering Schalke defense.
The 28-year-old has already seen a lot. Both the highs and the lows of football. Actually, he should be able to cope better with something like conceded goals. They are part of football like cleats and shin guards. It would be the ideal solid rock for the young players and teammates to hold onto. He must go ahead with Sead Kolasinac.
In his debut it looked very different. Mustafi organized the defense again and again and adjusted it, but after conceding goals, his head went down just as much as everyone else. The body language is fatal. So you can’t get a team back that had to deal with one setback after the other in a relegation battle.
It takes clear words and actions from the new defense chief. He certainly needs time to grow into the team structure, but Mustafi shouldn’t take too much time with that. Otherwise, his six-month guest appearance at Schalke can be over very quickly. The question is still how long he really wants to stay.
Under Mikel Arteta, Mustafi has had nothing to laugh about at Arsenal for a long time. The Spaniard often just sat him on the bench or brought him on as a substitute. Predecessor and coaching legend Arsene Wenger still bet on the German national player. That had changed. You have to ask yourself why that is.
In the past season, more and more mistakes had crept into Mustafi’s game. Often it was wrong or too slow. A mix that was often responsible for goals conceded in the team with David Luis for the Gunners. Now, on the last day of the transfer window, Schalke put everything on one card and brought the central defender, who had been relegated to the substitute bench.
Have those responsible gambled themselves away? Or maybe you see something in Mustafi that he did not show in London or today? It remains to be seen how the new addition will develop. It would be desirable for Schalke that he will bring the stability he hoped for. Even if it will be very difficult now to keep relegation on your own.