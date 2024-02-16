H“Once the method of machine thinking has begun, it will probably not take long to surpass our limited abilities,” predicted Alan Turing in a 1951 BBC report. The machines could exchange ideas in order to optimize their minds, and the question of their death does not arise. Turing's conclusion: “Sooner or later, we must therefore assume, the machines would take control.”

Concern about a loss of control over new technologies is also at the heart of Mustafa Suleyman's book “The Coming Wave”. But Suleyman, co-founder and head of the AI ​​company Inflection AI, is not only concerned about Turing's scenario in which superintelligent machines reduce people to extras in the world's race (a scenario that leading AI researchers like Geoffrey Hinton are now urgently warning about). . Rather, Suleyman sees humanity on the threshold of a whole bundle of versatile technologies, from artificial intelligence to synthetic biology to quantum computers, which will give us unprecedented omnipotence over the world.

These technologies are associated with promises of ending disease and poverty, but they also pose the risk of accidents and misuse – with potentially catastrophic consequences. Our societies are not even remotely prepared for the approaching wave of epochal, mutually reinforcing technologies. The central problem for Suleyman is therefore one of containment: “How can we get a handle on the most valuable technologies ever invented when they are becoming cheaper and spreading faster than any other in history?”

driving forces of human history

Suleyman's book is a stark warning about the uncertainties of future technologies. The fact that it comes with such clarity from the heart of Silicon Valley may seem irritating at first. Suleyman, who grew up in London but now lives in Palo Alto, is an entrepreneur who co-founded and contributed to the research of two of the leading AI labs: first Deepmind in 2010, which achieved significant breakthroughs in reinforced learning technology and In 2014 it was integrated into Google, and in 2022 Inflection AI, whose chatbot Pi is designed as an empathetic personal assistant. However, the book that Suleyman, who is only in his late thirties, has written with the support of the British author Michael Bhaskar, is a welcome counterpoint – to the naive, libertarian voices of influential venture capitalists such as Marc Andreessen, who reject any regulation of AI, and the Statements by the omnipresent Open AI boss Sam Altman, who opportunistically singles out individual opportunities and threats.



Mustafa Suleyman and Michael Bhaskar: “The Coming Wave”. Artificial intelligence, power and the biggest dilemma of the 21st century.

Suleyman takes a more systematic and careful approach. He makes a valuable contribution to a debate that urgently deserves greater public attention, not least because he succeeds in concretely motivating the abstract concern about uncontrollable technologies. His text is divided into four parts.