Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Mustafa Al-Kazemi, Prime Minister of the brotherly Republic of Iraq, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates is the home of success and achievement .. and he valued its honorable stances towards Iraq and its people .. and stressed that the UAE-Iraqi relations are a model for bilateral relations between brothers.

During his visit to the country, which he concluded yesterday, His Excellency Dr. Mustafa Al-Kazemi praised the historic stance of the UAE with the Iraqi people in their war against ISIS, its support for Iraqis, and its keenness to participate in the rebuilding process, noting in this regard its historic initiative to rebuild the historic Nuri Mosque in the city Mosul.

His Excellency saluted the stances of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” towards Iraq and its people, and his concern for its security, stability and the prosperity of its people, which are the stances to which the leadership of the UAE adds every day for the benefit of Iraq and its people.

His Excellency Dr. Mustafa Al-Kazemi said: “I am happy to be in my second country, the Emirates, with which we share many bonds of brotherhood, history and a common destiny … The UAE and Iraq are united by Arabism, the voice of success, and the story of every Arab proud of his belonging to his country and his nation.”

His Excellency affirmed the depth and strength of the Iraqi-Emirati relations, expressing his aspiration to be the basis for better relations of service to the peoples of the two countries and the region. His Excellency indicated that the success achieved by the UAE in various fields makes every Arab proud, and expressed his country’s aspiration for further strengthening of economic and investment relations. And developing opportunities for cooperation and partnership in many fields.

On the fraternal Emirati-Iraqi relations .. His Excellency said that “the UAE’s stances are honorable towards Iraq .. In the war against ISIS, the UAE stood by the Iraqis, and was keen to help them and participate in the reconstruction process.” He affirmed that the UAE-Iraqi relations are a model to be followed. For bilateral relations between siblings.

Reconstruction and restoration of the Al-Nuri Mosque

In this regard, he valued the UAE’s pioneering initiative to rebuild and restore the Al-Nuri Mosque and its humpback lighthouse in the city of Mosul, and said that this historic mosque is firmly rooted in the conscience of every Iraqi and Arab, and we all suffered after its destruction at the hands of terrorist groups, and the outstanding efforts of the UAE in this regard would restore Life to this historical Islamic landmark, which reflects at the same time its keenness to preserve the Islamic and Arab heritage as one of the pillars of Islamic civilization and protect its prominent features. ”

Medical aid

On the joint cooperation between the two countries in confronting the “Covid-19” pandemic .. His Excellency said: “I renew my thanks and appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for its original Arab stance in supporting Iraq during the pandemic, providing it with various medical aid and vaccines, and providing a lot of support, and on our part. We will not forget the noble humanitarian position shown by the UAE when it rushed to support Iraq as soon as the world was affected by this pandemic.

His Excellency Dr. Mustafa Al-Kazemi added that the cooperation between the two countries in facing the “Covid-19” pandemic also includes coordination in terms of exchanging scientific and research experiences and cooperation in the field of disease vaccines.

Golden Jubilee

He congratulated the UAE leadership, government and people on the occasion of the celebration of the golden jubilee of the establishment of the federation and the 50th anniversary of the founding of the state .. His Excellency said: “The UAE is the home of success and achievement, and with all pride we are proud of all the achievements it has achieved over five decades and its pioneering initiatives in various fields. ».

His Excellency stated, “Iraq is keen to benefit from the successful experiences, and the UAE is a prominent model in terms of development and urbanization. A greeting of pride and appreciation to the UAE for its achievements, and Iraq is looking forward to benefiting from its exemplary developmental experience.”

Tolerance and coexistence

On the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the last Catholic Church to the Republic of Iraq, His Excellency affirmed that “everyone in the region is looking for stability and peace, and the historic visit of His Holiness to Iraq was an important message that emphasized the importance of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of others.”

He said, “Our region has suffered a lot, and the time has come for that suffering to be part of the past … to look to the future and work to enhance coexistence and belief in the values ​​of pluralism, regardless of cultural or national differences.”

At the end of the dialogue, His Excellency expressed his happiness to visit the UAE, stressing the depth of brotherly relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, and wishing the UAE more progress, prosperity and prosperity in light of the support and care of its wise leadership. Iraq to strengthen its relationship with its brothers in the Arab world.