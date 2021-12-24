consider it doneMustafa al Attabi wanted to surprise the doctors and his nurse colleagues with a delicious meal from a food truck through the Come for Each Other campaign on this site. And we did. Yesterday afternoon, the ninety people of the IC department of LUMC in Leiden received a vegetable kebab sandwich. “They deserved it after all the hard work.”











Of course, when Al Attabi made his call a few weeks ago, he didn’t know what food he and his colleagues would get. As AD presenter Jamie Trenité told him during his visit, there was plenty to choose from. It eventually became a food truck of the Amsterdam Karma Kebab with kebab based on celeriac.

,,I had never eaten anything like this, but you really can’t taste that there is no meat in it. It is something special and sustainable and that fits in well with this time.”

Two worlds

His colleagues, for whom he did all this, were also able to enjoy the sandwich. And that was exactly his intention. "It's such a warzone inside with people lying on their stomachs and the nurses wearing suits and everything. When I walked out, everyone was happy, it was like two different worlds."



Quote

If I can make people in care happy with a simple free sandwich, I will Julius Itjeshorst, Karma Kebab

Al Attabi lives in Pijnacker and has only been working in the hospital since last summer, but has already been through enough in a short time. The workload has increased and he and his colleagues have to work extremely hard all wrapped up.

Julius Itjeshorst of Karma Kebab was touched by his story and therefore signed up with his food trucks to put the employees of the Leidsche hospital in the spotlight. “A few of my relatives work in healthcare, so if I can make people happy with a simple free sandwich, I will do it.”

bright spot

Both men were hit by the same moment yesterday afternoon. “From the garage where we were standing, you could see some colleagues on the fourth floor,” says the nurse. “They waved merrily at us because they liked it so much.” Itjeshorst: ,,It was a beautiful sight, but they had so much on and on, it seemed as if people with gas masks looked up to them. There was also something grim about it. It suddenly comes so close, you don’t normally have that.”

Putting a heart to the staff, especially in corona times, that’s what Attabi wanted most. “Due to the crowds, you can’t do fun things with your colleagues for a while, you need a bright spot, a turning point.” How important that is, he found out again today. “I read in the newspaper that employees in another hospital only had a scarf and a hat as a Christmas gift. That is very special.”

Crowdfunding

He also thinks of his fellow care providers in other departments in the LUMC hospital. They have also had a hard time due to covid lately. His campaign for his own department was a success and that is why he wants to continue it next year. Together with the Neighborhood Kitchens initiative, he hopes next month through a crowdfunding campaign feed the entire hospital staff.

"A lot of money is still needed, but if it works out, everyone can choose from anything and everything." And he also hopes that he will get some new colleagues because they can use them well. "It's such a beautiful profession, because you can be there for anyone to make that person better."



