[Esta pieza corresponde a uno de los envíos de la newsletter semanal de Televisión de EL PAÍS, que sale todos los jueves. Si quiere suscribirse, puede hacerlo a través de este enlace].

The nominees for the Emmys, the awards given by the American Television Academy, were announced on Wednesday. They will be presented on Sunday, September 15 (in the early hours of Monday, September 16 in Spanish time), which means that there are almost two months ahead to catch up on the series that were left in the chamber and that, at least according to Emmy voters, you should have seen. These are the 12 titles with the most nominations this year, including how long it would take to catch up on each one and where to watch them.

More information

– Shogun (25 nominations). The series about feudal struggles in 17th century Japan has become the second production in a language other than English to sneak into the best drama category (the first was The Squid Game). And there are many chances of winning the big prize. How long would it take to see her? 10 hours, one for each episode of its first season. Where to watch it? On Disney+.

– The Bear (23 nominations). This story set in the kitchen has broken the record for the series with the most Emmy nominations in a season in the comedy categories, beating 30 Rock. And all without being a comedy. The episode titled Fish (Fishes) is one of the most nominated in the history of these awards. How long would it take to see her? For the second season, it would be about six and a half hours (it has half-hour episodes, 40-minute episodes, and one hour-long episode). If you add the first season, it would be another four hours. Where to watch it? On Disney+.

– Only murders in the building (21 nominations). The additions of Paul Rudd and, above all, Meryl Streep ensured that the third season of this mystery comedy managed to maintain a good level and that the wear and tear caused by the repetition of the formula could be forgiven. How long would it take to see her? The third season has 10 chapters of about 40 minutes each. Where to watch it? On Disney+.

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Ryan Broussard, in the second episode of the third season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Photo: Patrick Harbron (Hulu) | Video: EPV

– True Detective: Polar Night (19 nominations). The fourth season of this anthology, now without the involvement of its creator, had a female head and female protagonists. The facelift revitalized a title that seemed dead after several mediocre episodes. How long would it take to see her? Six hours and a quarter. Where to watch it? On Max and Movistar Plus+.

– The Crown (18 nominations). The fiction series inspired by the life and reign of Elizabeth II has already won 21 awards in its previous seasons. The latest season is ending with almost all of its actors once again in contention for awards. How long would it take to see her? The sixth season has 10 episodes of around an hour (some are shorter and some are longer), so 10 hours. Where to watch it? On Netflix.

– Fallout (16 nominations). Critics have praised this adaptation of the very popular video game set in a post-apocalyptic universe. It triumphed in the technical categories. How long would it take to see her? It has eight chapters that can be watched in approximately eight hours. Where to watch it? On Amazon Prime Video.

Ella Purnell, in the series ‘Fallout’. Photo: ©AMAZON/COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION / CORDON PRESS | Video: EPV

– Hacks (16 nominations). In addition to the six awards it already has under its belt, the third season of the comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder could add several more (as many as it leaves The Bear). How long would it take to see her? The third season has nine episodes of approximately half an hour each, so it takes four and a half hours to watch. Where to watch it? In Max.

– The Morning Show (16 nominations). The flood of nominations in the acting categories (the two leads and seven supporting actors) has made the third season of this story set behind the scenes of television the most nominated of the series so far. How long would it take to see her? The 10 chapters are less than an hour long, so it will take you just under 10 hours to watch. The previous seasons also have 10 episodes each. Where to watch it? On Apple TV+.

– Mr. & Mrs. Smith (16 nominations). Yes The Morning Show sweeps away with its supporting actors, this thriller among guest actors, with five nominees, in addition to its two leads. It was able to compete as a drama because it has already been renewed, but it is not yet known whether Donald Glover and Maya Erskine will return. How long would it take to see her? You can watch its eight chapters in about seven hours. Where to watch it? On Amazon Prime Video.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Photo: DAVID LEE/PRIME VIDEO | Video: EPV

– Fargo (15 nominations). The highly nominated series (its first three seasons had even more nominations than this one) recovered and once again made its usual violent universe tinged with black comedy shine. How long would it take to see her? The fifth season has 10 chapters of about 45 minutes each, which can be watched in about eight hours. Where to watch it? On Movistar Plus+.

– Ripley (13 nominations). No one could have doubted that his photography work would be nominated, or his production design, or his lead actor. The stylish criminal that Patricia Highsmith created in literature comes back to life, this time in black and white and in series format. How long would it take to see her? There are eight chapters, the first ones about 50 minutes long and the last ones a bit longer. Around eight hours. Where to watch it? On Netflix.

– My stuffed reindeer (11 nominations). One of the phenomena of the year will also have its place in the awards. Among the candidates are the script, the direction and the four central characters of this sick story based on the real experiences of its creator and protagonist. How long would it take to see her? Its seven episodes last around half an hour, with some longer ones. Around three and a half hours. Where to watch it? On Netflix.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on X or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.