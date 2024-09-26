Home policy

According to Israel’s defense minister, the country still has to complete “more missions” in Lebanon. (Archive photo) © Shachar Yurman/GPO/dpa

Germany, the USA and other countries are calling for a ceasefire in Lebanon. According to Israel’s Defense Minister, however, the attacks on the Hezbollah militia will continue.

Tel Aviv – Israel’s Defense Minister Joav Galant has announced a continuation of attacks on targets in Lebanon despite efforts to achieve a ceasefire. “We are continuing our sequence of operations,” Galant said, according to his office.

He said he had met with high-ranking military officials to approve further planned missions. According to Galant, members of the Iran-backed Hezbollah are to be killed in the neighboring country and the militia’s rockets destroyed. “We still have to complete further missions to ensure the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes.”

After massive Israeli bombardments in Lebanon that left more than 600 people dead, a group of states around the USA and Germany, together with important Arab countries, is calling for a 21-day ceasefire. dpa