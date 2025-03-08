Mussolini’s head buried in Mallorca: “It would be the proof that they wanted a fascist laboratory on the island”

During the Civil War, Mallorca became a geostrategic point of the Italian Legionary Aviazione, created in 1936 with the aim of providing logistical and tactical support to the rebels. The geographical location of the island and its potential as an air and naval base made the historian Joan Maluquer Mare NostrumHe was fully aware of it. If from the beginning Mallorca fell into the hands of the coup plotters, the role of this aerial body was crucial in the consolidation of Francoist control over balears and in military operations in the Western Mediterranean.

Such was the importance of the Italian presence on the island that, about 100 meters from what is now the shalist town of Son Banya, considered the largest drug supermarket in the Balearic archipelago, it was sent to build a pharaonic monument in tribute to tribute to Il duce. More than 80 years later, the effigy, wrapped in a halo of mystery since then, yacería buried in that same area, waiting for someone to take it to light someday. “It would be the biggest proof that Italy wanted to turn the island into a fascist laboratory,” he underlines Eldiario.es the historian Manuel Aguilera, author, among others, of the book Mussolini’s gold. How the Republic planned to sell part of Spain to fascism and one of the main researchers around the role of Italian aviation in the Spanish Civil War.

Now, the Balearic Government plans to start the works for the construction of the future Balearic Public Security School, which will be located in the same place as during the civil war, the barracks used as a military base for the pilots of Italian aviation and in whose access was the dictator’s head was. For the remodeling work of the area, excavations will have to be carried out that could find the Bust of Mussolini, which has rarely written, but whose existence is accredited by several magazines and images of the time. “The first georradar measurements for the work project have not offered any data and at the moment nothing has been found. Obviously, if the remains were found, we would act, ”sources of the Ministry of Presidency and Public Administrations, in charge of the project, indicate to this media.









An effigy of “hieratic severity”

Specifically, the monument was designed by the Italian Legionnaire Heros Giusti and built in 1939 in a lot located about 100 meters from Son Banya, where three years before the Aviazione Legionaria barracks had been lifted. The same facilities served to house the anti -aircraft batteries of the Son Sant Joan airfield, whose slopes the Italians adapted as an air base near the Balearic capital. “When you entered there, the first thing you found was Mussolini’s great head,” says Aguilera.

In the shelter of the charismatization and the cult of the fascist leaders of the time, the effigy soon became a reality. As published in his day the magazine ‘Here we are’, an organ of expression of the Mallorcan Falange, the monument was “modern style, of a hieratic severity”, which “rightly expresses the character of the character of the Duce” As for its dimensions, it had an arch of seven meters high and three and a half wide, “very daring to rely on a plane of only forty centimeters.” He crowned the whole set, according to the same news, Mussolini’s head, which supported “on two blocks that framed a column” and whose dimensions were “one meter forty -five.”









The secret pact with Mussolini

As Aguilera remembers in his research Italy in the Spanish Civil War: Captain Villegas and the origin of the legionary aviation of Balearsfrom the failed coup of Sanjurjo in 1932, the Italian fascist government made the decision to support opponents to the Republic, “although always subtle.” “His interests were never very evident because he wanted to get along with Spain and not increase the suspicion of democratic powers, especially France, his ‘obsession’,” explains the historian, who points out that, with everything, Falangists, monarchists and Carlists signed a secret pact with Mussolini in 1934, they received their economic support and, since then, they began to await their political-military help when the time arrived when the time came. And that moment came in 1936.

With the landing of Captain Bayo in East of Mallorca -the great offensive that, between August and September 1936, carried out the Republic with the aim of recovering the island from the rebels -, more than 4,200 militiamen from Barcelona broke into the largest of the Balearicas and began controlling it with hydroavions. The news came to Italy and Mussolini sent the first fighters and bombers to the island, whose intervention on August 28, 1936 was key to the fateful republican defeat. The Italian fascists eliminated all the old Republican hydroavions and the battle, the first that had a battalion formed entirely by women, was terminated with a withdrawal in order of the Republicans during the night of September 3 to 4.





From that moment on, the installation of the Italian contingent turned Mallorca into a great aircraft carrier dedicated to bombing the Republican coast of the Mediterranean and blocking maritime supply routes of the USSR. In Mussolini’s goldAguilera explains how the Italians began to acquire hundreds of hectares and properties to build on the island ‘Colonial Houses’, transfer a significant number of workers in the transalpine country and create there a “Italianity Center.” Because local legislation prevented foreigners from acquiring coastal land without military authorization, Mussolini used Mallorcan testaferros and cover -up companies, such as Hispanic Cellulose SA, used to buy the emblematic estate of L’Albufera.

The allies, “very pending what was happening in Mallorca”

In the first months of 1939, the legionary aviation of Balears was dissolved, despite the fact that Mussolini’s maxim was to “put Mallorca under the direct political and military control of Italy”, as Aguilera points out. “We believe that the definitive resignation to do so comes from international pressure. The positions of the United Kingdom and France made the maintenance of Italian pilots in Mallorca unfeasible. Both powers feared that in a future war from the island the supply lines of France with Algeria and Morocco and the United Kingdom with Gibraltar, Malta and Egypt will be cut […]. The British government and the press were very aware of what was happening in Mallorca, ”he explains. The actions of the Legionary Aviation of Balears ended the life of about 5,000 civilians.

It was precisely that the reason why, presumably, Mussolini’s head ended up banished from Son Banya’s farm in the early forties, when Italy withdrew from World War II and Franco, which had tried to navigate between the allies and the axis powers, saw that it did not agree to be against the final winners. “It could not be that Mallorca came from the United States and saw that,” says the historian in reference to the effigy of Il duce.





The mausoleum to the fascists that Italy pays to Palma

Also in Palma, another monument pays tribute to the Italian fighters displaced in the late thirties to the largest of the Balearic Islands. Unlike Mussolini’s effigy, it is exhibited in all its splendor in the palm cemetery. It is a mausoleum that the Italian authorities made built in 1942 to conserve “the mortal remains of the comrades who gave their lives in the fight against Marxism”, for the overthrow of the Second Republic and for the implementation of a fascist regime in Spain. To guarantee its maintenance, the Italian government pays 449.11 euros to the Municipal Funeral Company (EFM), according to the documentation consulted at the time by Eldiario.es.

At its base, a slender imperial eagle in bronze -an anignia of the fascist symbology and element that Mussolini of the ancient Roman legions-, under which the inscription “Ai Marinai and Aviatori d’Italia Caduti in Spagna Che qui riposano adopted. 1936-1939 ”(“ To the sailors and aviators of Italy fallen in Spain and who rest here. 1936-39 ”).

Spanish women who certified their “Aria Purity” to marry Nazis







Years ago, the monument contained another legend that remembered the “sacrifice” of the dead legionaries: “i legioni d’Italia a Fianco dei Fratelli spagnoli nell eternal riposo eats baby lotta. Anno XVIII EF ”(“ The Legionaries of Italy with their Spanish brothers in eternal rest while fighting. Year XVIII EF ”). Specifically, EF alluded to the ‘fascist era’ – whose calendar was implemented in 1922, with the arrival of Mussolini to power – and the 18 claws