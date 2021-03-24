Romano Floriani Mussolini has just signed his first professional contract with Lazio. The player, who plays for the club’s Primavera, is Mussolini’s grandson and his position is as a winger. Last January it was released at the subsidiary’s call and the entity soon wanted to tie him up for the future. Born in 2003, he has been engaged until 2024.

The footballer, who remains completely on the margins of any political issue, has spoken on his Instagram after signing: “Thinking about where I started, I am delighted to have signed my first professional contract with Lazio and to spend another three years with the shirt of this club “.

Before his arrival at Lazio, he played in the youth team for Roma. Already in 2016 his current club took over his services. After a time in the lower categories and a loan to Vigor Perconti, made the jump to the subsidiary with which he has played six of the last seven games as a starter. Given his progression as a footballer, events have precipitated and he has signed his new contract.

Lazio has a group of ultras of fascist ideology, which caused the growth of Romano Floriani Mussolini to give much to talk about. However, he remains on the sidelines. His mother, Alessandra Mussolini, is a politician and a regular on Italian television and does not want to involve her son in her affairs: “I prefer to stay out of this topic. He doesn’t want me to get involved in his life and his things“.