Anyone has a bad night, but if it happens during the appointment where you play half a ticket to access a final, all the shotguns end up pointing you. Juan Agustín Musso (30 years), Atlético goalkeeper, is one of the greats pointed out after fit four goals … In the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal played last Tuesday against Barcelona (4-4) in Montjuic.

Without committing rude failures, the Argentine transmitted constant insecurity, something unforgivable in an elite goalkeeper, much less in front of a team full of lethal soccer players.

His partner defenses did not help him, they were soft, out of time and clueless in several Barça attacks. That inefficiency, together with the low conviction of Musso in his exits of the area and the doubts and shyness inside it, especially in the aerial balls, the Barca goals spiced. It was a nervous performance staged in a dangerous slip that starred in the second half when he tried to clear the ball near the right wing. Fortunately for him, Raphinha could not take the opportunity. At a empty door, the Brazilian shot very lazy.

Year alers eliminated by

2013 Courtois (headline) Champion

2014 Aranzubia (substitute) R. Madrid (1/2)

2015 Oblak (s) Barcelona (1/4)

2016 Moyá (s) Celta (1/4)

2017 Moyá (s) Barcelona (1/2)

2018 Moyá (s) Sevilla (1/4)

2019 Adam (s) Girona (1/8)

2020 Adam (s) Cultural Leonesa (1/16)

2021 San Román (s) Cornellá (2nd round)

2022 Oblak (T) R. Society (1/8)

2023 Oblak (T) R. Madrid (1/4)

2024 Oblak

2025 Musso (s)?

And in the second leg? Simeone has always been firm in his decision to align the alternate goalkeeper in the Cup, so most likely, Oblak feels again on the bench, on April 2 in the Metropolitan.

Musso’s statistics are right to the Argentine coach: with his countryman under the sticks, Atlético has not lost. Except Tuesday’s draw, his other six performances —5 in Cup and 1 in the League (in front of Athletic in San Mamés) – are counted by triumphs. And in all of them only one goal fitted, before the Cacereño in the second round Copera.

General statistics is less favorable. Simeone has not won any of the twelve editions of the Cup in which he has directed Atlético and used the substitute goalkeeper. He was only champion in 2013, when he lined up the Highth Court. It is true that in the last three editions (2022 to 2024) Oblak played and the mattresses either raised the trophy.