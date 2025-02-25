A madness of the match in the first semifinal of the Cup that delivers numerous protagonists. Lamine Yamal, genius with the ball, headache for any defense, in Montjuic a torment for Javi Galán. Julián Álvarez, a portentous striker who is differential signing: he took moves … out of nowhere, he scored one goal, the other gave, in all danger actions, and always a fighter. Wonder. And on the other side of the balance, Musso’s painful game, the rojiblanco goalkeeper of the Cup. Insegurous, hesitant in the outputs with his foot, without domain on his area, soft when stopping. A hole in Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal. Overflow, dribble, threat. Fantastic. A first time of scandal ended. A footballer to mark an era.

Dani Olmo. PASTO INTERNATIONAL PARTY. He always looked forward, but almost nothing came out. Few dribbles. It was replaced.

Ferran Torres. He left Lewandowski on the bench. He failed two very clear, only against Musso and ended up replaced.

Pedri. An extraordinary level, in distribution, driving, game vision. Lucidity and fluidity to assemble attack. Clarity in the goal he scored.

Koundé. Owner of the right wing, connected with Lamine and hurt. He suffered in defense against Julián Álvarez.

Gallagher. It does not finish breaking. He had a good physical deployment, but left many failed passes and little influence on the game.

Javi Galán. Lamine made her life impossible. They were 54 minutes of condition, unable to stop it. Overflowing, admonished, sunk …

Julián Álvarez. Dazzling from the beginning. He made a goal and made the other. Ingenious, fast, fought alone and took moves out of nowhere.

Musso He did not give security, he doubted the outputs, he did not dominate. Atlético missed Oblak. He had done it very well so far in the Cup, but failed in Barcelona.

Belt. He activated his team in the final stretch, his specialty and where he hurts. He gave the goal to Llorente and another failed.

Sorloth. He did it again leaving the bench. He finished off and tied in overtime in good minutes of Correa.