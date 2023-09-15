“I believe that all the activities aimed at young people are absolutely meritorious and I believe that HIV infection, which is the cornerstone around which the entire project is developed, is a theme that has meant a lot for doctors and researchers of my generation , both in terms of professional commitment and research. In recent times the topic of HIV has been put somewhat aside, overshadowed by other interests, but we must consider that not only do there continue to be new diagnoses, but that we continue to follow people living with HIV”. Thus Cristina Mussini, professor at the Polyclinic hospital of Modena – University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, on the closing day of the Icona Xt Summer Camp, which took place in Iseo (Brescia), reserved for young specialists or post-graduates structured in infectious diseases, belonging to the Icona centres.

“I believe it is essential to raise young professionals with an intent not only of assistance, but above all of speculative research – underlines Mussini – and this project has shown us that we are going in the right direction because some very, very interesting projects have been presented. Furthermore, if in addition to clinical training, there is research training, as is done in the case of the ‘research gym’ of Icona statisticians of a high international level”.