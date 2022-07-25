Ingredients: 1 kg of mussels; 4 red tomatoes; 1 red bell pepper; 1 sweet onion; Olive oil; Salt; Sugar; Black pepper; Thyme; Rosemary.

We put the onion to poach, cut in julienne in a wide pan. On low heat 20 minutes. Meanwhile, put the tomatoes in a saucepan with boiling water for a minute, after having made a cross-shaped cut on the top. We take them out, let them cool down, peel them, remove the seeds and put them in the blender jar together with the pepper. Once crushed -not necessarily too fine- we salt and pepper and add to the pan where we have poached the onion. Add a couple of teaspoons of sugar, thyme and rosemary, cover and let cook slowly for 30 minutes. Take advantage of this time to wash the mussels well, eliminating those that do not close. Put them in the sauce, turn up the heat to medium and wait for them to open. The one that is still closed, we will throw it away.