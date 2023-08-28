Monday, August 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Muslims | France bans the use of abayas in schools

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Muslims | France bans the use of abayas in schools

France banned the wearing of religious symbols in state schools in 2004.

Muslims the use of the abaya in French schools is prohibited, announced the new Minister of Education and Youth Gabriel Attal In an interview with the TF1 television channel on Sunday. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter.

“When entering a classroom, no one should be able to identify the religion of the students by looking at them,” Attal said.

“The republic’s school system is built around strong principles, such as secularism,” Attal reasoned.

He stated that he would meet “starting next week” with teaching staff to help them apply the ban in practice.

France banned the wearing of religious symbols in state schools in 2004. The ban concerned, for example, large crosses, Jewish kippah headgear and Muslim scarves.

Abayas, which resemble long dresses, were a gray area on the brink of a ban for a long time, but the debate about their use has intensified in recent months.

See also  Policy Live broadcast right now: Joint press conference by Prime Minister Marin and Swedish Prime Minister Andersson

According to AFP, France has been debating for months whether the use of the abaya in schools is allowed. The ban has received support from the right and extreme right, but according to the left, the ban would violate civil liberties.

Attal started as minister responsible for education and youth in July. His predecessor Pap Ndiayeta was criticized because his views on secularism were too cautious, says Le Parisien magazine.

#Muslims #France #bans #abayas #schools

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
More than 1,200 turtles return to their habitat thanks to a family project in Colombia

More than 1,200 turtles return to their habitat thanks to a family project in Colombia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result