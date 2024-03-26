The efforts of the Council of Muslim Elders, headed by His Eminence the Grand Imam Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, which was established a decade ago, constituted a pioneering model in activating the role of religious leaders to confront contemporary issues and crises, work to find solutions and take effective and tangible measures in this regard.

In 2015, a year after its founding, the Council launched the “Peace Caravans” project, which is a joint initiative with Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, aiming to send scientific groups, including Al-Azhar scholars, young men and women, who specialize in Islamic law and its sciences, to one of the countries whose language they speak. These convoys organize intensive scientific and intellectual activities in cooperation with religious and academic institutions and youth groups in those countries, aiming to correct concepts, call on Muslims to integrate positively into their societies, confront the phenomenon of Islamophobia, and reduce the religious tension that surrounds many Muslim societies.

In the period from 2015-2018, these convoys traveled to many different countries on all continents of the world and visited the United States of America, France, Germany, Italy, Indonesia, Pakistan, South Africa, Spain, Central Africa, Chad, Nigeria, France, Colombia and Kenya.

One of the most prominent initiatives of the Council is the “Twenty Code: Principles of Media Work for Human Fraternity,” which is a professional and ethical charter issued by the Arab Media Gathering for Human Fraternity, which was held by the Council of Elders on February 4, 2020 in conjunction with the celebration of the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity. It was attended by an elite group of leaders and media workers in the Arab world. The code included 20 items, focusing on the importance of the media’s role in promoting the values ​​of coexistence, tolerance, human brotherhood, and rejecting speeches of intolerance, hatred, extremism, and terrorism.

In the same context, the Council held many international seminars and conferences that discussed issues and topics related to spreading and promoting a culture of peace and human coexistence. Among the most prominent of these conferences are: the International Symposium on the Role of Religions in Spreading Peace and Renouncing Violence and Hatred 2016, the International Symposium on Islam and the West Towards an Integrated Understanding World 2016, Muslim Council of Elders Conference for Peace in Burma 2017, World Peace Conference 2017, Freedom and Citizenship Diversity and Integration Conference 2017, Islam and the West Diversity and Integration Conference 2018, World Conference on Human Fraternity 2019, Arab Media Gathering for Human Fraternity 2020, Bahrain Dialogue Forum 2022, and Global Leaders Summit Religions and their symbols for climate 2023.

The Council of Muslim Elders condemned practices that contradict international norms and conventions, and stressed the need to respect and accept others, not to insult sacred things and religious symbols, and the need to stop spreading hate speech and stirring up strife, and to respect the beliefs of others.

During the year 2021, the Muslim Council of Elders issued a special report on the legal position on combating hate speech against Islam, and litigation procedures in Europe, represented by France, Germany, England, and Wales, in addition to the United States of America.

In 2023, the Council welcomed a special Danish Parliament resolution prohibiting “inappropriate treatment” of religious texts of great religious importance to recognized religious communities.

During the Corona pandemic, which is considered one of the most prominent global challenges that struck the entire world, including the Islamic world, and led to the disruption of economic, social and religious life, the Council of Muslim Elders made unremitting efforts to raise awareness of all segments of society about this pandemic, and to participate in the “Prayer for Humanity” initiative to do so. The day when the hearts of human beings in various parts of the world united under the umbrella of human brotherhood to supplicate to God in prayer and supplication with one voice, each individual in his place and according to his religion, belief and sect, united by absolute certainty in God’s ability, kindness and mercy to preserve humanity and lift the new Corona epidemic from it “Covid-19”. “.

Today, the “Muslim Elders” complete 10 years of efforts in promoting the values ​​of coexistence, tolerance and human brotherhood.