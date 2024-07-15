Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Muslim Council of Elders, headed by His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, stressed that youth are the main pillar for achieving progress and development, calling for the need to empower them and enhance their capabilities and skills, through scientific and cognitive qualification, providing them with human values ​​and giving them the opportunity to participate effectively, express their opinions and support their initiatives and constructive ideas, in a way that contributes to achieving a better future.

The Council stressed, in a statement issued on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, which falls on July 15 of each year, the need to expand the scope of cooperation between governments, educational institutions, civil society organizations and others, with the aim of enhancing efforts aimed at supporting youth and providing them with the skills necessary for creativity and innovation.

The Muslim Council of Elders attaches great importance to supporting youth and developing their skills and capabilities in a way that contributes to enhancing their role in promoting peace and spreading the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and human coexistence, through many initiatives such as the “Young Peacemakers Forum”, which provides a platform for dialogue between youth aged 18 to 30 years in order to enable them to launch national and regional initiatives and projects related to peacemaking and spreading the values ​​and principles of tolerance and human brotherhood.

The “Global Student Dialogues on Human Fraternity” programme is implemented, which aims to introduce university students to the values ​​of human fraternity, and to create an international network and platform for students around the world to share creative ideas to promote solidarity between religions and cultures in societies. In addition, there is the “Ethical Education Fellowship” programme, which aims to include human and ethical values ​​in educational curricula, and the “Azadi Fellowship in Islamabad” programme, which seeks to establish a culture of religious and cultural dialogue, support efforts to promote peaceful coexistence and confront hate speech and extremism, in addition to addressing the challenges of peacemaking globally, and other initiatives, based on the Council’s belief in the importance of the role of youth in building nations and homelands.