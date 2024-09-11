Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Muslim Council of Elders is participating for the first time with a special pavilion in the 25th session of the Baghdad International Book Fair, which is being held from September 12 to 22 in the capital, Baghdad. The pavilion presents more than 220 publications, including a group of scientific and intellectual books and publications, which address the most important intellectual and cultural fields, and work to correct misconceptions, spread enlightened moderate thought and enhance Islamic-Islamic dialogue.

The Council’s pavilion presents more than 20 books by His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, President of the Muslim Council of Elders, highlighting the tolerance of Islam and the richness of its intellectual and philosophical heritage.

The Muslim Council of Elders pavilion also offers a range of other important publications.

As part of the Muslim Council of Elders’ ongoing efforts to promote Islamic-Islamic dialogue, and in response to the call of His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, which he launched during the Bahrain Dialogue Forum, in which he called for the necessity of uniting the nation and strengthening Islamic solidarity, the Council’s pavilion at the Baghdad International Book Fair is organizing a series of distinguished seminars and lectures, in which a group of prominent thinkers, scholars and academics are participating. The seminars aim to discuss ways to enhance dialogue and understanding among all Islamic sects, and to build effective bridges of communication that pave the way for a new phase of cooperation and unity among the various components of the nation. The seminars also address the most prominent current and civilizational challenges facing the Islamic world, as a motive for Islamic-Islamic dialogue.

Coinciding with the Council’s celebration of the tenth anniversary of its establishment, the Muslim Council of Elders’ pavilion at the Baghdad International Book Fair is organizing a number of intellectual and cultural events, programs, and activities that meet the aspirations and needs of its visitors. This includes a special area for selling books, and a special corner for children, offering a number of entertainment and educational activities designed specifically for them.

It is noteworthy that the participation of the Muslim Council of Elders in the Baghdad International Book Fair, which is being held this year under the slogan “Iraq Reads,” with the participation of about 600 publishing houses from 21 countries, comes from its message aimed at promoting peace, consolidating the values ​​of dialogue and tolerance, and building bridges of cooperation between human beings regardless of their races and beliefs.