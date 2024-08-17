Muslim Sages Discuss Role of Religions in Environmental Protection at Indonesia Islamic Book Fair

Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Muslim Council of Elders pavilion at the Indonesia International Book Fair organized a cultural symposium entitled: “Religion and Environmental Issues… Interfaith Cooperation to Achieve Sustainable Development,” presented by Dr. Fakhruddin Menjunjaya, Head of the Center for Islamic Studies at the National University of Indonesia, and Dr. Mukhlis Muhammad Hanafi, Director of the Muslim Council of Elders Branch Office in Indonesia. The symposium addressed ways to activate the role of religions in guiding human behavior and enhancing moral commitment to caring for the environment and protecting its natural resources.

At the beginning of the symposium, Dr. Fakhruddin Manjunjaya, Head of the Center for Islamic Studies at the National University of Indonesia, spoke about the three major environmental crises facing humanity today: climate change, biodiversity extinction, and pollution, emphasizing the vital role that religions can play in addressing these challenges by promoting the concept of moral responsibility and encouraging a shift in human behavior towards respecting and preserving the environment.

complementary role

Dr. Fakhruddin Manjungaya pointed out that the role of religion does not come in isolation from other influential factors, but rather complements the effects of education, legislation and laws in achieving effective and sustainable change in the practices of individuals and societies to preserve the environment, explaining that religion can effectively contribute to changing the practices of individuals and societies by presenting it as a moral reference, holding individuals accountable, promoting the principles of mutual respect, curbing excessive consumption, and redistributing resources fairly.

Part of the symposium

Protect the Earth

For his part, Dr. Mukhlis Muhammad Hanafi, Director of the Indonesian Branch Office of the Council of Muslim Elders, said that all human beings, regardless of their beliefs or religions, bear a shared responsibility towards protecting the Earth and ensuring its sustainability for future generations. He explained that different religions, in essence, call for caring for and preserving the environment, because protecting the environment and its natural resources is not only an urgent need to ensure the continuity of life, but also represents part of the moral and religious duties that individuals must adhere to sincerely.

Active participation

The Muslim Council of Elders is participating with a special pavilion for the third consecutive time in the 22nd Indonesia International Islamic Book Fair 2024, which will be held from August 14 to 18 in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. The Council’s participation stems from its mission to promote peace, consolidate the values ​​of dialogue and tolerance, and build bridges of cooperation between human beings regardless of their races and beliefs.

The pavilion, located in JCC hall A&B, presents more than 220 publications in different languages ​​that address the most important intellectual and cultural issues that work to correct misconceptions and spread moderate and enlightened thought.