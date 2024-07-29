The Muslim Council of Elders, headed by the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, condemned the show that took place during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, which represented “an insult to Jesus Christ, peace be upon him, and to the lofty status of prophecy, and did not respect the feelings of believers in religions, morals, and lofty human values,” stressing its permanent rejection of all attempts to harm religious symbols, beliefs, and sanctities.

