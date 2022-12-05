With videoHundreds of mosques and Islamic organizations from all over the country have filed a complaint against Minister Dennis Wiersma (Education). According to Stichting Platform Islamic Organisaties Rijnmond (Spior), the minister has violated the constitution by, among other things, being guilty of discrimination, group insult and incitement to hatred and discrimination.



Dec 5 2022

In the motivation of the report, Spior refers to an announcement made by Wiersma a month ago. The minister then said that it should be possible for the Education Inspectorate to intervene at weekend schools if there are signs of abuse.

As one of the reasons, Wiersma mentioned a study by News hour and NRC from 2019. This would show that at least fifty mosque schools are under the influence of Salafism, a fundamentalist movement within Islam. In various places, children would learn to reject the Dutch 'unbelieving' society, and that homosexuals deserve the death penalty.

A spokesperson for Spior says that Wiersma’s plan violates freedom of religion, freedom of expression and freedom of association. “You cannot come up with policy proposals that are at odds with the constitution,” says the spokesman.

Unconstitutional

According to Spior’s spokesman, Wiersma knowingly ignores negative advice about his plan. Reported last week NRC that the minister wants to put ‘informal’ schools under the supervision of the education inspectorate, but that his own officials, the state lawyer and the inspectorate itself were against it. Those officials pointed out to Wiersma that the proposals are most likely unfeasible, unworkable and unconstitutional, according to NRC.

The signatories of the declaration against Wiersma are directors of mosque umbrella organizations that together represent more than two hundred mosques and Islamic organizations, according to Spior.

