Nigeria’s ruling party candidate, Bola Tinubu, was declared president-elect of the country on Wednesday (1st), four days after voters in Africa’s most populous country went to the polls.

Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state and candidate for the Congress of All Progressives (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari’s party, won 8.79 million votes. Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had 6.98 million votes, while Peter Obi of the Labor Party got 6.1 million.

Under Nigerian electoral law, a candidate can be declared the winner with any difference over the runner-up, provided he obtains from 25% of the vote in at least two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states and the federal capital, Abuja, conditions that Tinubu met.

The losing parties alleged fraud in the election, citing a technology change in the voting system that would have altered the results.

“The results declared at the National Collation Center were heavily adulterated and manipulated and do not reflect the wishes of Nigerians expressed at the ballot box,” they said in a joint statement. Nigeria’s electoral body refuted the allegations.

Prior to the election, Tinubu’s ticket had drawn criticism from Christian entities, as both he and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, are Muslims.

These associations fear that a government led by two Muslims may maintain what they see as negligence in the fight against Islamic terrorism, which mainly affects Christians in the north of the country, or even worsen the situation.