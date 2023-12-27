DThis year we particularly longed for the quiet days over Christmas. The standstill into which everyone is forced. All that's left is to finish writing the column, send a few final emails, tidy up, take the child to the grandparents, remind ourselves once again that we won't be doing so much again next year – that's the plan. Admittedly, the past few weeks have been particularly stressful. How fortunate that Jesus Christ was born 2024 years ago to give us two weeks of peace from everyday stress.

Many people ask us every year: What do you two do on Christmas Eve? This does not mean the holy evening of the Feast of Sacrifice or Yom Kippur, but December 24th. We imagine what a Jewish-Muslim cliché Christmas could look like: We sit in front of a decorated palm tree, instead of cookies we bake baklava and challah, and Santa Claus comes riding on a camel with a yarmulke to deliver the presents. Unfortunately, our reality is only partially exciting. After a perfectly normal dinner, we take a walk around the neighborhood. The empty streets and illuminated windows alone remind us that it is December 24th.

We also had Christmas dinner

Not that we are boycotting the anticipation of Christmas, on the contrary. We were passionately involved: we bought roasted almonds and a gingerbread heart at the Christmas market. We went to Christmas dinner with colleagues. In daycare we took part in everything from the lantern festival to Santa Claus to the Christmas party. We still haven't gotten rid of the catchy tune “In the Christmas Bakery”.

Our son is still too young to have the discussion “Why don’t we have a Christmas tree at home?”, which our non-Christian friends report with slight exasperation. Some remained steadfast and refused to be persuaded to have any Christmas flair in their own four walls. Others made compromises: One tried to satisfy his desire to have children with a Milka XXL Advent calendar. The other decided to repurpose the bonsai plant in the living room. Our questioning looks were followed by the explanation that the decorated bonsai was also the more sensible alternative from an ecological point of view. And yes, there are actually Jewish and Muslim friends who put up Christmas trees in the living room and bake vanilla crescents with the children.







The dilemma of minorities

No matter what you decide, the dilemma of every minority remains: you don't want to isolate yourself from the majority culture and at the same time pass on your own culture and religion to your children. Developing a Muslim identity in Pakistan and a Jewish identity in Israel is not only nurtured at home. In daycare centers, media and many public spaces, the state religion shapes the collective consciousness. Even if Germany does not see itself as a Christian country, religion also influences the public sphere here when there are holidays over Easter and Christmas, when the crucifix hangs in the delivery room or in Bavarian authorities and when television shows thirty-second Bible clips on Sundays.