Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Council of Muslim Elders, headed by His Eminence the Grand Imam Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, welcomed the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of a resolution on “Measures to Combat Islamophobia,” and the appointment of a special United Nations envoy concerned with combating Islamophobia, coinciding with the world’s celebration of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which It falls on March 15 every year.

Counselor Muhammad Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, stressed that the UN resolution is an important step in the right direction to encourage the efforts of the international community towards eliminating the phenomenon of Islamophobia, and building a more just and peaceful world, in which various members of society enjoy respect and dignity, regardless of their religion or beliefs. Pointing out that the Islamic religion is a religion of mercy and peace, and is based on the values ​​of tolerance, justice and charity, and its tolerant teachings promote peaceful coexistence between people of different religions and cultures.

He explained that combating this dangerous phenomenon is everyone's responsibility and requires taking concrete and effective measures and enacting binding legislation that contributes to eliminating all manifestations of hatred, intolerance and Islamophobia, thus contributing to achieving international peace and security, stressing that freedom of belief is one of the basic principles on which human rights are based.