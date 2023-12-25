Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Council of Muslim Elders, headed by Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, welcomed the UN Security Council’s resolution, which calls for urgent steps to be taken to allow the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and to create the necessary conditions for a sustainable ceasefire.

The Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, Counselor Muhammad Abdel Salam, expressed the Council’s welcome of this decision, hoping that it will contribute to alleviating the suffering of innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip.

He also called for the need to work towards taking urgent and decisive measures to stop the war on the Gaza Strip, which has left thousands of innocent civilians dead and injured, most of them women and children, in addition to major destruction of the infrastructure of the Gaza Strip.

In this context, the Muslim Council of Elders praised the role of the United Arab Emirates, which submitted this draft resolution, calling on the international community to protect the Palestinian people and ensure that they obtain their legitimate right to establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.