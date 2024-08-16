Jakarta (WAM)

The Muslim Council of Elders pavilion at the Indonesia International Islamic Book Fair organized a cultural symposium entitled: “The Role of Religious Institutions in Supporting World Peace through the Experiences of Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah.”

The symposium was attended by His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Quraish Shihab, Member of the Muslim Council of Elders, former Minister of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Abdul Muati, Secretary General of the Muhammadiyah Association, and Dr. Uli Al-Absar Abdullah, Representative of the Nahdlatul Ulama Association. It was moderated by Muhammad Arifin, Director of the Al-Azhar Center for Teaching Arabic Language in Jakarta.

The symposium, which was held today at the main theater of the exhibition and witnessed a large attendance and interaction, discussed the pioneering experiences presented by many religious and international institutions in the field of spreading and creating peace, most notably the Muslim Council of Elders, the independent international body that was established in 2014 under the chairmanship of His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, President of the Council, and the membership of a number of the most prominent scholars, sages and dignitaries of the nation who are characterized by wisdom, moderation, justice and independence, with the aim of promoting peace and spreading and strengthening the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and human coexistence.

The experiences of Muhammadiyah and Nahdlatul Ulama, the two major Islamic organizations in Indonesia, which received the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity on February 4, 2024, were reviewed.

The Muslim Council of Elders is participating for the third time in a row with a special pavilion in the 22nd edition of the exhibition 2024, which will be held from August 14 to 18 in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. Its participation comes from its message aimed at promoting peace, consolidating the values ​​of dialogue and tolerance, and building bridges of cooperation between human beings regardless of their races and beliefs.