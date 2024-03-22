The Council of Muslim Elders, headed by His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, affirmed that sharing water and ensuring its access efficiently and fairly is a major challenge facing humanity in light of increasing challenges such as climate change.

In this regard, he praised the “Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative,” which aims to confront the urgent global challenge of water scarcity and accelerate innovative technological solutions in this field.

In a statement on the occasion of World Water Day, which falls on March 22 of each year, the Council called for the necessity of cooperation at the level of countries, institutions and even individuals in order to support efforts aimed at rationalizing water consumption and establishing a culture of correct practices and behaviors in this regard.

He said that this noble initiative by the UAE to address this existential challenge embodies its strong commitment to achieving comprehensive development in various societies around the world, and ensuring a decent and sustainable life for all.

He added that water is the basis of life on planet Earth. No ecosystem or economic system can continue without pure water suitable for drinking and use, noting that water in Islam is described as a source of life. Therefore, he strongly urged rationalization of its consumption and forbade excessive use.