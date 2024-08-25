The Muslim Council of Elders, headed by His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, praised the efforts made by the group “Allied to Save Lives and Achieve Peace in Sudan”(ALPS)which includes the United Arab Emirates, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United States of America, the African Union, Switzerland, and the United Nations; to alleviate the human suffering experienced by the Sudanese people, and enhance the chances of achieving peace and stability in Sudan..

The Council stressed, in a statement today, that the new formula reached during the group’s meetings in Switzerland would contribute to alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people, including providing safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and making commitments to improve the protection of civilians, especially women and children, noting that there is an urgent need to implement the provisions of the statement of the group “Allied to Save Lives and Achieve Peace in Sudan”.(ALPS)Urgently and immediately to address the catastrophic humanitarian conditions experienced by millions of Sudanese people..

The Council of Muslim Elders also affirmed its firm and unwavering support for all efforts aimed at reaching a permanent solution to the Sudanese crisis through peaceful means in which the voice of wisdom prevails, internal fighting stops, divisions are ended, and the spirit of reconciliation and solidarity among the Sudanese people is strengthened, leading to a final agreement that guarantees the unity of Sudanese lands and achieves the aspirations of its people to live in safety, peace and stability..