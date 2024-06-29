Nairobi (WAM)

The Muslim Council of Elders participated in the Global Leadership Conference for Peace, held in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, with the attendance of a large number of African leaders, thinkers and experts from all over the world.

In his speech delivered on his behalf by Adama Dieng, former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Advisor to the Muslim Council of Elders, Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, said that in light of the challenges facing our world today, we urgently need to return to the teachings of religions that call for the preservation of lives, living together in peace and harmony, respecting others, and promoting tolerance and mutual understanding among nations and peoples.

He explained that there is an urgent need to develop a culture that is not limited to protecting human rights and dignity, but rather goes deeper into promoting and consolidating the principles of human brotherhood, so that this culture is comprehensive and sustainable, noting that this vision is one of the most prominent goals that the Muslim Council of Elders seeks to achieve through cooperation with various institutions and organizations in the world and Africa. He stressed the importance of redoubling efforts aimed at finding solutions that contribute to spreading and promoting the culture of dialogue and the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among different nations and peoples, and other measures that enhance peace and stability throughout the world.