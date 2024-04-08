The Council of Muslim Elders organized a group iftar in the presence of a number of leaders and symbols of religions in Kazakhstan and Pakistan, along with an elite group of political, cultural, intellectual and media figures, based on its message aimed at consolidating the values ​​of tolerance, peace and acceptance of others and promoting interfaith dialogue and coexistence.

In Kazakhstan, the branch of the Council of Muslim Elders in the Central Asian Region organized a group iftar attended by Nokzhinov Erzhan Bulatkhanov, Chairman of the Religious Affairs Committee of Kazakhstan, Onjarov Yershat, Deputy Mufti of Kazakhstan, Yangaliev Asgat Gumarovich, Leader of the Religious Society of the Baha’i Community, and Novgorodov Yuri Timofeevich, Leader of the Evangelical Religious Society. Lutheranism, and a number of ambassadors, senators, and intellectual and media figures.

Dr. Darkhan Qadirali, representative in the Kazakh Senate, and supervisor of the office of the Council of Muslim Elders in the Central Asian region, said in his speech during the iftar ceremony that the establishment of the Council branch came within the framework of a joint vision between His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Council of Muslim Elders, and His Excellency Mullin Ishimbaev, President of the Kazakh Senate and Head of the General Secretariat of the World Conference of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, with the aim of enhancing joint cooperation in the fields of spreading the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and peace, based on the pioneering efforts of the Council of Muslim Elders. In this regard, Kazakhstan provides an inspiring model for human coexistence.

The iftar banquet included speeches by a number of officials, during which they praised the opening of the branch of the Council of Muslim Elders in Central Asia to strengthen bridges of communication, revive the intellectual heritage of the nation’s scholars, and introduce them to the younger generations.

In a related context, the branch of the Muslim Council of Elders in Pakistan organized an iftar banquet in the presence of a number of religious leaders, led by His Excellency Dr. Qibla Iyaz, Chairman of the Pakistani Council of Islamic Thought, His Excellency Nasir Butt, Member of the Pakistani Senate, and Professor Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi, Dean of the College of Studies. Islamic and Arabic, at Allama Iqbal Open University, Professor Dr. Ikramul Haq, former imam and preacher at the presidential residence, Sardar Ranjit Singh, former member of the local parliament of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and Christopher Sharaf, coordinator of the Saipan Pakistan program for Christian minorities, in addition to a group Among the cultural, intellectual and media figures.

His Excellency Dr. Qibla Iyaz praised the efforts of the Council of Muslim Elders, headed by His Eminence the Grand Imam Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, over the past ten years, aimed at promoting the values ​​of peaceful coexistence and human brotherhood, pointing to the importance of instilling these values ​​in the current and future generations, which contributes to In building bridges of understanding and communication between followers of different religions.

Sardar Ringit Singh praised the work of the Council of Muslim Elders in promoting interfaith harmony and emphasizing the role of religious leaders and symbols in confronting global humanitarian challenges.

For his part, Christopher Sharaf explained that the Document on Human Fraternity represents, in its essence, the teachings of tolerant religions that call on humanity to promote peaceful coexistence and compassion among all human beings.