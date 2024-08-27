The Muslim Council of Elders expressed its strong condemnation of the statements of the Israeli Minister of National Security regarding the planning to establish a Jewish synagogue inside the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Council stressed, in a statement today, that these statements constitute a provocation to the feelings of Muslims and a violation of international laws that confirm that Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship for Muslims only.

The Council called on the international community to take urgent action to stop all forms of aggression against the Palestinian people and their sanctities, warning that such statements contribute to escalating tension and obstructing international efforts to achieve peace in the region.